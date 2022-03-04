LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — John Calipari isn’t letting Kentucky look ahead to the postseason.
“I won't let them do that,” Calipari said following his team’s 83-72 win over Ole Miss Tuesday night.
Before the Wildcats (24-6, 13-4 Southeastern Conference) can even think about the Southeastern Conference Tournament, a regular-season finale at Florida awaits Saturday. Kentucky has secured one of the top four seeds in the league tournament and also under consideration for possibly a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Although his teams are always playing for March, Calipari knows the Gators will not be an easy task considering the Wildcats defeated Gators 78-57 on Feb. 12.
“We could go to Florida and get beat, but it won't be because we're overlooking them,” he said. “We know how good they are, and it's on the road, and you know what it's going to be: A nuthouse, because that's what happens every time we come in town. (Florida coach) Mike (White) has done a great job with his team. They beat Auburn. You know, they had Arkansas beat. They did. We know how good they are.”
Calipari is hopeful the SEC will get eight invites to the Big Dance and considers the conference “the best league in the country” and wants his squad, along with Auburn, Tennessee and Arkansas to be in a different regional bracket when the field is announced on March 13.
“What I hope is they separate the top four of us and we're all in the Final Four,” he said. “My guess is they'll put us and another team from our league in the same region. They'll put two of us and two of them so only two of you can advance. But if we're all spread out, we could have four teams in. Why don't we get eight teams in? Why are we not talking about other teams that are in the middle of the pack in our league? I think we should be getting eight teams in. I've said it, what the goal should be is eight.”
As for his own squad, Calipari is confident the Wildcats will make a deep run when it makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance in two years. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic and the Wildcats failed to make the postseason for the first time in more than two decades last season.
Staying healthy is a key and the presence of Oscar Tshiebwe gives the Wildcats a legitimate post presence, which the Wildcats haven’t had in the past few years.
“If you don't have a post presence, you're a fraud, and if you think you're going to march through the NCAA Tournament shooting 40 threes a game, good luck, because one of those games you're going to go 5 for 40 and you're going to lose by 20,” he said. “In one of those games, you may go 20 out of 40, 22, and be all ecstatic first round, but you've got to have someone that can get easy baskets. That's how you shoot a high percentage.”
He also has a veteran team that knows what it takes to compete in the postseason.
“We've got a good group,” he said. “I'll say this again: Good teams have really good players; great teams have great teammates. This is a bunch of good guys that cheer for each other, and they're there for each other.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Florida, Saturday, 2 p.m. TV/Radio: CBS, UK Radio Network.
