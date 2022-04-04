MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Sam Harp, and Mason Croley did damage at the plate while Caden Petrey dominated on the mound during Whitley County’s 5-2 win over Apollo on Monday.
Harp delivered two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored while Croley added a 2-for-3 effort which included two RBI and a run scored.
Petrey pitched the entire game, allowing only hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters.
He also finished with a hit and an RBI along with teammate Matthew Wright. Logan Bennett also delivered a hit during the three-run victory.
“It was a good win over a quality baseball team,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “We had some really good arms. Petrey threw well and we played error-free baseball. Proud of how our guys have grinded to get better. Baseball is a marathon. We want to be our best at the end of the race.”
The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning when the Colonels scored two runs. They added three more runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-0 advantage. The Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning but never got any closer.
Whitley County will be back in action Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. against Langley, Va.
