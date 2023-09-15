WILLIAMSBURG — After picking up their first win of the season, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will now have a week off to heal some injuries and prepare for next week’s matchup with North Greene High School (Tenn.).
Looking back on the victory against Waggener, coach Jerry Herron stressed the valuable lessons learned in dealing with speed.
“Waggener was a very athletic team,” he said. “We learned some very valuable lessons on how to deal with speed. This was a great learning experience for us.
“This is an extremely hard-working team,” Herron added. “These boys want to get better every day.”
When asked about Williamsburg’s performance on both offense and defense during the first three weeks of the season, Herron acknowledged the presence of first-year starters and the growth they have shown.
“We have a lot of first-year starters on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Everyone is getting a ton of reps and improving daily. This team is a tight group that is very hard-working. If we continue to improve, we will give ourselves the opportunity to compete in our district and region.”
The importance of the bye week hasn’t been lost on Herron, who said he likes that his players have the opportunity to rest and heal up.
“The bye week has come at a great time,” he said. “We will play some JV and heal up our varsity.”
Looking ahead to next week’s game against North Greene High School, Herron admitted the limited knowledge he and his staff have of their team.
“We have very little knowledge of them at this point, just score watching,” he said. “This week will give us an opportunity to scout our opponents.”
