WILLIAMSBURG — Eric Swords’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets just put the 13th Region on notice — they’re not going to be pushovers.
Williamsburg stunned Harlan County during Friday’s Wayne Bargo Classic by upending the Black Bears in overtime with a 74-72 decision.
The unbeaten Yellow Jackets (4-0) hung with Harlan County throughout the contest and led 67-64 with four seconds remaining but the Black Bears forced overtime after hitting three free throws at the end of regulation.
Harlan County held a 72-70 lead with under 40 seconds remaining in overtime only to see Williamsburg tie the game and Micah Steely score on an inbound play at the buzzer to give his team the two-point victory.
“Usually early in the season we don’t scheme or put game plans in but I thought we need to this game with the way they had been playing,” Swords said. “Our kids executed the game plan almost to perfection. We were up to three with just seconds left and then we foul them at the buzzer and they hit all three free throws to send the game into overtime.
“I thought our guys handled the adversity and made a couple of huge plays down the stretch in overtime to get the win,” he added. “(Micah) Steely scored off an inbound pass and it was just a huge win for us. I told our kids before the game if the region tournament was held tonight, they (Harlan County) would be region favorites — they had been playing great.”
Steely led the Yellow Jackets with 33 points. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter while adding five more points in overtime. Seventh-grader Evan Ellis added 15 points while Martin Shannon added 13 points.
“This is just a huge win for the program. I told our kids after the game that everybody will talk about us being a small school and that’s OK, but our goal is to win the region. This is huge. We’re just now getting into a groove and I feel we are getting better after each practice.”
Trent Noah led Harlan County with 16 points while Jackson Huff and Daniel Carmical added 15 points.
Williamsburg 74, Harlan County 72 OT
Harlan County 15 17 12 23 5 72
Williamsburg 12 16 20 19 7 74
Harlan County (72) — Noah 16, M.Huff 7, Carmical 15, Swanner 8, J. Huff 15, Cooper 11.
Williamsburg (74) — Steely 33, D. Ellis 5, E. Ellis 15, Shannon 13, Lay 4, Potter 4.
