LONDON — South Laurel’s struggles continued this past week after losing to Mercer County on the road.
The Cardinals’ (0-5, 0-2) main Achilles’ heel showed up again against the Titans — defensive play.
Mercer County’s 42-point output is actually the lowest point total an opponent has scored this season. South Laurel’s defensive is now surrendering over 48 points a game.
“We are banged up a little and played Friday short three starters and a good back-up,” South Laurel coach Donnie Burdine said. “I felt like our kids played hard made a few mistakes in the 1st half but played hard. Their depth really took its toll in the second half.”
Burdine’s squad looks to get back on track Friday on the road against Southwestern. The Warriors are unbeaten at 5-0, and are currently ranked No. 3 in Class 5A, according to the KHSAA RPI Ratings.
“It would be nice just to get a win,” Burdine said. “I have said the entire time that this season is about developing young guys and getting into the playoffs playing our best football. We feel like we are getting better and I think Friday night will show that.”
South Laurel’s main strength is its offensive play. The trip of Dylan Burdine, Traeton Napier and Brenton Willoughby have put together a solid season along with a solid and experienced offensive line.
The concerns, of course, has been defensive play.
“We can throw the ball around pretty good and we are getting better every week in the run game as well,” Burdine said. “We need to continue to get better on defense. We have struggled the entire season on that side of the ball but they are slowly getting better.
“I thought we would have a better defense,” he added. “Unfortunately, it has taken much longer to get this group going in the direction we need than I anticipated.”
To get their first win, the Cardinals will need to slow down a Southwestern offense that is averaging more than 250 yards on the ground per game.
“They are one of those very explosive teams, who at times does more than they should and causes their own mistakes,” Burdine said. “You could say we are similar in both teams do not know how to value the ball and turn it over too much. They are bigger, faster, and more skilled in most spots. Knowing that, I still think this will be a single possession game either way.”
