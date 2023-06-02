LEXINGTON — Survive, and advance.
Whitley County did just that during first round action of Friday’s 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament.
It wasn’t easy, though.
What looked like a sure fire win for Whitley County entering the sixth inning with a 4-0 lead, turned into a hard-fought 4-3 victory.
“This was a great win for us,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “It was tough. The good thing is we scored some early, and had them on the ropes. They had a good eighth-grade left handed that did a good job against us. They played us very good. We were able to make a play at the end there to seal the deal, and hat’s off to their guys.
Mason Croley held the Hawks in check for five innings, limiting LaRue County to only one hit, but the Hawks scored three runs in the sixth inning, and rallied in the seventh inning before freshman center fielder Shane Parker threw out the game-tying run at home plate to end the game.
“I felt confident he (Parker) was going to make the play,” Shope said. “He is just a freshman, and I have seen his arm get stronger all year long, and hat’s off to Hunter Wilson for staying in there.
“When your backs are against the wall everyone is going to come out swinging,” he added. “I’m really proud of our guys continuing to fight. We did some things that we don’t normally do. But we maintained our focus, and got the win.”
Grant Zehr came in relief in the sixth inning, and got out of two jams while helping the Colonels secured the one-run win.
The good news for Zehr is the fact that he will be available to pitch in Saturday’s quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of South Warren, and Breathitt County.
Zehr, who recorded his first save of the season, only threw 17 pitches while tossing 1 2/3 of an inning. He allowed two hits and no runs while striking out two batters.
“We are able to pitch Grant tomorrow which is good for us,” Shope said. “I’m really proud of our guys today. When you can win and advance, that’s always a good thing.”
Croley got the win, improving to 13-1, while pitching 5 1/3 of an inning. He allowed three hits, and two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Hunter Wilson came up big at the plate with a home run, RBI, and run scored while RJ Osborne had a hit, and an RBI. Zehr, and Bryce Anderson each finished with a hit apiece.
Shope’s squad got on the scoreboard first by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
RJ Osborne connected with a run-scoring single to right field, scoring Tyler Rose to give the Colonels a 1-0 lead.
Whitley County (36-4) added another run after a groundout by Andrew Stack scored Matthew Wright, pushing the Colonels’ advantage to 2-0.
Croley got into some trouble in the third inning with the Hawks loading the bases with two outs, but managed to get out of the jam after recording his sixth strikeout of the game.
Whitley County added two more runs in the bottom of the third.
Anderson reached base with a single, and eventually scored on a wild pitch to give his team a 3-0 advantage. Wilson followed with a solo home run over the left field fence, increasing the Colonels’ advantage to 4-0.
Shope’s squad ran into trouble in the sixth inning.
Croley ran out of gas, and was replaced by Bradyn Bargo, who faced only two batters while giving up two hits, as the Hawks cut their deficit to 4-3.
LaRue County had the tying run in scoring position, but Zehr replaced Bargo and recorded the final two outs to end the Hawks’ rally.
Zehr got out of another jam in the seventh inning after recording two outs, thanks to Parker’s put out at home plate to wrap up the Colonels’ win.
