WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County managed to overcome a slow start before picking up a 12-1 victory over Williamsburg on Monday.
The Lady Colonels (7-17 overall, 2-2 vs. 50th District opponents) fell behind 1-0 before a four-run second inning led to them taking a 4-1 advantage. They added runs in the third and fifth innings before putting the game away with six runs in the sixth inning.
“We struggled coming alive with the bats tonight,” Whitley County coach Angela Singleton said. “But eventually they woke up and started hitting the ball. Defense did OK tonight, we made some base running errors that we are going to need to fix asap.”
Amber Brown swung a red-hot bat during the game, connecting on two home runs while driving in five runs, and scoring twice.
Charley Chaney was a perfect 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored while Makenzie Lunsford finished with one hit, two RBI, and one run scored.
Jadynn Johnson and Adalee Johnson each collected a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece while Morgan Huddleston and Jayden Barton each had a hit apiece.
Ryleigh Petrey finished with an RBI and three runs scored while Payton Hurst scored once.
Kara Canada got the win, tossing six innings while allowing two hits, and one earned run, and finishing with six strikeouts.
Keely Bisschop led Williamsburg (3-10, 0-4) with a hit and an RBI while Kyli Monhollen finished with a hit, and Makenzie Rice scored once.
Monhollen took the loss, finishing with three strikeouts.
