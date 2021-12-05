1

The TCSA All-Stars from Corbin, competed at The Christmas Crown Classic on Saturday, Dec. 4, taking home first place in the Pee Wee Traditional Recreational Level 2 Division. They are coached by Kristen Crusenberry and Tabatha Richardson. | Photo Submitted

