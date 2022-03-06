Corbin Middle School’s wrestling team traveled to Frankfort this past weekend and turned in some impressive results during the Region 2 Wrestling Tournament. Seth Jones captured the region title in the 190-pound division while BJ Jackson placed second in the 130-pound division. Tyson Blalock turned in a fourth-place effort in the 168-pound division.
Bringing home some hardware ...
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
