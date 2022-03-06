1

Corbin Middle School’s wrestling team traveled to Frankfort this past weekend and turned in some impressive results during the Region 2 Wrestling Tournament. Seth Jones (far right) captured the region title in the 190-pound division while BJ Jackson (center) placed second in the 130-pound division. Tyson Blalock (left) turned in a fourth-place effort in the 168-pound division. 

