WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County High School's boys basketball program has parted ways with coach Mark White, just two games into his second season.
White had led the team to a 2-0 start to the season after a 4-16 season last year.
Whitley County Athletic Director Bryan Stewart sent a press release to make the announcement on Wednesday evening.
The release said that Austin Horn was named the interim head coach for the boys basketball program, effective immediately.
"Horn will be replacing Coach Mark White who will no longer be working with the program," the statement said.
Horn had been serving as an assistant coach with the team.
