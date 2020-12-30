LONDON — Jep Irwin is coming back home.
After spending the past two years as head coach of the Whitley County Colonel football program, Irwin has decided to accept the head coach football position at South Laurel High School, a position he held from 2002-2005.
Irwin posted a 10-10 record during his stay at Whitley County, leading the Colonels to the Class 5A playoffs in both of his years as coach, which included a postseason win in 2019.
Before coming to Whitley County, Irwin spent nine seasons as head coach of Georgia’s Lassiter High School football program where he compiled an overall record of 51-47. He led Lassiter to region championships in 2012 and 2013 and an appearance in the the Class AAAAA semifinals in 2011.
Irwin was head coach at South Laurel High School from 2002-2005. He led the Cardinals to a 9-3 mark during his final season as South Laurel’s head coach. He secured a 24-20 record during his four years at South Laurel.
He is the last coach to lead the Cardinal football program to a playoff win, a 40-28 victory over Lafayette back on Nov. 4, 2005.
Irwin, who has a career coaching record of 85-77, will be taking over a Cardinal team that posted an 0-8 record this past season.
