Former Corbin Redhound and current University of Kentucky baseball player Chase Estep was chosen 269th overall in the ninth round by the New York Mets in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Wednesday. | File Photo
Updated: July 18, 2022 @ 10:22 pm
