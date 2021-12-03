LEXINGTON, (KT) — Kentucky coach John Calipari is happy the Wildcats won’t be playing a game Friday night for the first time in nearly two months.
Kentucky (6-1) opened the season with eight consecutive Friday night games and events events that began with Big Blue Madness on Oct. 15. The Wildcats won’t play another game again until Tuesday when it hosts Southern in the inaugural Unity Series contest. Kentucky defeated Central Michigan 85-57 Tuesday night.
Calipari said he has one player with mono and another with strep throat but didn’t indicate which players were struggling with illnesses. However, veteran guard Davion Mintz has missed the two previous games because of an undisclosed illness.
“We are so beat up and sick, thank goodness we’re not playing,” Calipari said on Thursday. “I got the sniffles and I have a little, you know, nasal, chest. I worked out today, just trying to see if maybe that will make me feel better.”
Calipari canceled a recruiting trip on Thursday as a precautionary measure and added that he didn’t “want to get worn out and then maybe catch something more than I have.”
In an effort to combat the possible spread of the seasonal cold and its symptoms on campus, Calipari said the school is taking measures to help stay his squad and others healthy.
“We are sanitizing everything in the path of our team — the lodge, the bathrooms, the common areas, the balls, the weight room. And we’re sick.”
SHOWING UNITY
Members of Kentucky and Southern’s basketball team will make a joint trip to the National Underground Freedom Museum in Cincinnati on Sunday. Members of the team also will have a joint meal at Malone’s on Monday.
“The one thing you want your team to know and you want all the kids – both black and white – to know about history and that these are things that you should know about our past,” Calipari said. “Some of the stuff, I think, will be eye-opening, and others you look at progress and what’s been done and where things have been and you start to realize we’ve made great strides, but we’re not close to where we have to be. But thank goodness we’ve stepped up. I think this series is about that.”
Kentucky will play schools from the SWAC for the next five seasons, starting with Southern, coached by former Kentucky guard Sean Woods.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, COACH
The break has given Calipari a chance to take a breather off the court and the Wildcats coach visited Hall of Fame and retired Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall, who turned 93 on Tuesday.
“The biggest thing — his sister was there,” Calipari said. “I met his sister for the first time. Every time I see him, he has a smile on his face. And everybody talks about how rough and tough he was as a coach. Like, he was mean.
“I swear to you, I’ve never seen him without a smile on his face. Even then. I mean, he’s 93 years old. You guys put him through the ringer and he’s still smiling.”
Gametracker: Southern at Kentucky, Tuesday, 7 p.m. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via twitter at keithtaylor21.
