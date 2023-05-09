WILLIAMSBURG — After appearing in only four games while tossing a mere 10 innings last season, Whitley County’s Braydn Bargo continues to make his pitch as the 13th Region’s Newcomer of the Year.
The junior right-hander might have sealed the deal Tuesday after improving to 9-0 while lowering his ERA to under 1.60 during the Colonels’ 11-1 win over Hazard.
Bargo tossed four 1/3 of an inning, allowing only six hits and one earned run while striking out four batters. Tyler Rose pitched the final 2/3 of an inning, allowing no hits or no runs.
“It was senior day at Colonel Field,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “It was great to recognize our four seniors. They have had great careers here. They’ve been a big part of growing the program. Our guys wanted to come out and win one for them tonight.
“Bargo was good on the mound against a good offensive team,” he added. “Tyler Rose came in and sealed the deal. We played really good defensively and many guys helped offensively for us tonight. Proud of how they came out and competed tonight. Great team win.”
Whitley County (29-3) wasted little time to put the Bulldogs away, scoring three runs in the first inning, three runs in the third inning, and one run in the fourth inning before blowing the game open with four runs in the fifth inning.
Shane Parker remained red-hot, going 3-for-3 with an RBI, and a run scored while Sam Harp had a hit, four RBI, and a run scored.
Mason Croley and RJ Osborne finished with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored apiece while Matthew Wright finished with a hit and a run scored along with Bryce Anderson.
Hunter Wilson collected a hit while Grant Zehr and Andrew Stack each scored a run apiece.
