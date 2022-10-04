Corbin knocked off Whitley County, 3-2, Tuesday night in their final matchup together of the regular season.
This contest would be the third matchup of the season between Corbin and Whitley County. The first meeting between the two teams resulted in a 2-1 Lady Colonels victory in the Kentucky 2A Region Championship. After that, when Corbin traveled to Whitley County, the Lady Hounds walked away victorious, 3-2, in a five-set thriller.
On Tuesday, Whitley started with a demanding lead, winning 25-21, 25-19 in the first two sets.
However, the Lady Redhounds won a lopsided third set 25-13, and an intense 26-24 fourth set.
For the second game in a row, this contest would be decided by a fifth and final set. Corbin would come out on top, winning it 15-8.
Senior Emma Ashurst would provide a top-notch effort, helping her team find the win on her senior night.
The Lady Redhounds are now 14-7 (6-1) on the season, and will face Pulaski County at home Friday.
The Lady Colonels drop to 15-12 (5-2), and are set to face Knott County Central in their opening game of the Eastern Kentucky Tournament of Champions this Friday.
