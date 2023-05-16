WILLIAMSBURG — Cody Philpot’s Redhounds let it be known during Tuesday’s 50th District Tournament final that the road to the 13th Region crown still goes through Corbin.
The defending region champion Redhounds captured another 50th District title by stunning the Colonels with their fourth loss of the season, a 7-2 defeat.
“Really proud of this entire team, they’ve all bought in and take turns leading the way,” Philpot said. “It’s hard to name names because everyone has been really locked in. Bradric was lights out, to rebound and show up like that in a big game was huge. Now on to the next one, we’re not finished here.”
Corbin (24-9) jumped out on Whitley County (32-4) with seven runs in the first four innings before holding on to the win.
The Redhounds entered the game with an 0-3 mark against the Colonels, but never seemed bothered during Tuesday night’s district title game.
Corbin broke open a scoreless game in the top of the second inning with a run before adding four more runs in the third inning. A two-run fourth inning pushed the Redhounds’ advantage to seven runs.
Whitley County attempted to rally late, scoring all of its runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Colonels had problems hitting Corbin pitcher Bradric Helton the entire game. Helton tossed 6 1/3 of an inning, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out 15 batters. Cruz Cima wrapped up the five-run victory allowing a hit in 2/3 of an inning while striking out a batter
Corbin only had six hits in the win but took advantage of four errors by Whitley County, and four walks by the Colonel pitching staff.
Jacob Baker continued his hot hitting at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, and two runs scored.
Mikey Neal had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Kade Elam and Cam Estep each drove in a run.
Walker Landrum finished with a hit and a run scored while Noah Cima had a hit.
Cameron Combs had a hit and a run scored while Helton and Elam scored one time apiece.
RJ Osborne finished with a hit and an RBI for Whitley County while Grant Zehr also drove in a run.
Mason Croley collected a hit and scored once while Andrew Stack and Bryce Anderson each finished with a hit apiece.
“We were not very good tonight,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “We committed four errors that cost us runs. Helton shut us down on the mound. We left bases loaded on multiple occasions. We have to play better if we want to win a region title. Hopefully this will drive us to be ready when it matters.”
Zehr took the loss, allowing four hits and three earned runs in three innings while striking out a batter. Braydn Bargo pitched four innings, allowing two hits and no earned runs while striking out five batters.
