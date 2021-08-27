Brad Calipari, son of Kentucky coach John Calipari, has joined the Wildcats’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant. He will take part in all on-court activities, which include practices, individual workouts and film sessions behind the scenes.
“I am extremely excited and honored to begin my coaching career at the University of Kentucky,” he said via Twitter. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me along the way, as I continue to chase my ultimate dream of one day becoming a head coach."
Calipari played for the Wildcats from 2017-19, being part of 88 wins, and finished his career at Detroit Mercy where he averaged 6.1 points per game and connected on 51 shots from long range the past two seasons.
“I’ve had a first-hand chance to see what Kentucky can do for players and their families and I promise to do all that I can to help each one of them achieve their dreams,” he said.
Calipari will pursue a master’s in kinesiology with an emphasis in sport leadership while as a member of the UK coaching staff.
“I do not take this opportunity lightly and appreciate the chance to begin my coaching career at the mecca of college basketball,” he said. “I’m eager to learn from our tremendous staff.”
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
