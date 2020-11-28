1. North Laurel (22-10 overall, 12-6 vs. 13th Region competition
The Jaguars just couldn’t get on track during their first year under coach Nate Valentine but look for things to change this upcoming season. North Laurel returns what many believe is the region’s best one-two punch in sophomores Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson but the Jaguars do have some holes to fill due to graduation. You can’t forget about the play of Clay Sizemore. He’s one of the best long-range shooters in the region. The key to North Laurel’s success will be who steps up to fill the void left by the five seniors that graduated.
2. Knox Central (25-8, 12-3)
I’m pretty close to putting the Panthers at the top spot. Knox Central has dominated 13th Region action the past few years, and deserve the respect that comes its way. Tony Patterson’s squad has won a 13th Region-best 109 games during the past four years while posting an impressive 55-11 record against 13th Region teams. The Panthers have also won consecutive region titles the past two years and four straight 51st District crowns, so the big questions is if they can 3-peat? They return one of the region’s top players in Jevonte Turner along with a solid nucleus of players that include Isaac Mills, Andrew Sizemore, and Abram Brock.
3. Harlan County (24-11, 14-5)
Mike Jones has done a fantastic job with the Black Bears since taking over as head coach. He guided Harlan County to the regional title game last season and will be expected to contend once again this upcoming season. Leading scorer Taylor Spurlock has graduated but Tyler Cole, Trent Noah, and Jackson Huff return to give the Black Bears a solid trio of scorers. This team has enough returning talent to win the Region.
4. Clay County (23-10, 16-3)
This could be the make it or break it season for the Tigers with seven seniors on their upcoming roster. Clay County has been slated as one of the teams to beat the past two years but just can’t get over the hump. Things could be different this season as Connor Robinson, Raven Abner, Connor Farmer, Tate Farmer, and Colby Sams returns. The Tigers are another team that returns a lot of talented players and will be right in the thick of the 13th Region title chase when all is said and done.
5. Corbin (16-14, 8-9)
The Redhounds crack the top five after returning a roster that is loaded with young talent. Corbin could surprise this upcoming season under veteran coach Tony Pietrowski. Transfer Hayden Llewelyn will provide lots of scoring and solid defensive play for the Redhounds while players such as Josh Hibbits, Carter Stewart and a ton of talented upper and lower classmen will be ready to show what they can do. This could be their time to shine.
6. Bell County (12-18, 7-10)
Look for Brad Sizemore’s second year as head coach at Bell County to be a good one. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see the Bobcats end up playing for the regional crown, especially with Cameron Burnett and Dawson Woolum returning. Burnett is one of the best post players in the region. I expect to see big things out of him this season. It will be hard to get out of the 52 District, though. From top to bottom, the 52nd District is the best in the 13th Region.
7. Harlan (13-17, 8-11)
The Green Dragons return one of the state’s top players in Jordan Akal but will need some players to step up to help turn Harlan into a regional contender. I believe they have the talent to return to the 13th Region Tournament. Akal is top notch and one of the best players in the region. The key will be getting out of the 52nd District Tournament. Bell County, Harlan County and Middlesboro each have the talent to knock off someone in district play at any time.
8. Lynn Camp (13-15, 5-10)
First-year Coach Rodney Clarke is ready for his Wildcats to surprise. Lynn Camp will be led by versatile Maison Prater along with Jace Boggs, who could become a viable offensive weapon this winter. The addition of transfers Gavin Allen and Micah Engle are huge, and instantly gives the Wildcats two players that can hoop. This could be an interesting season for Lynn Camp. The Wildcats have enough talent to make a deep postseason run.
9. South Laurel (28-5, 19-3)
The Cardinals could be in rebuild mode after graduating an abundance of talent the past few seasons which includes last year’s 13th Region Player of the Year, Matt Cromer. The cupboard isn’t bare at South Laurel but coach Jeff Davis will need a lot of players step up their game this upcoming season. Micah Anders, Caden Jones, Parker Payne, and Weslyn Wright (if he’s back from his football injury) bring experience to the table for the Cardinals. This team might get off to a slow start but by season’s end, I expect Davis will have South Laurel ready to make a postseason push.
10. Barbourville (13-16, 8-12)
Coach Cody Messer’s Tigers are ready to make more noise this season after reaching the 13th Region Tournament last season. The Tigers return leading scorer Jordan Collins, David Collett, and a very good abundance of talented young players that should contend for the 51st District title while also making a run at the 13th Region crown. Messer is one of the hardest work wrong coaches in the region that will have his Tigers ready to play once the ball is tipped to begin the season.
