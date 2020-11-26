1. Reed Sheppard put on a show during his freshman season at North Laurel. He helped guide the Jaguars to 20-plus wins while dominating on both ends of the court. He also turned in a heck of a summer which led to him becoming the first 2013 player to garner a Division I offer. They’re going to be plenty of those during the next three years. Sheppard recorded a rare quadruple-double last season while averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.
2. Jevonte Turner established himself as one of the best players in the region last season after turning in an impressive junior campaign. He helped guide Knox Central to another 51st District title along with the Panthers’ second straight 13th Region championship. Turner can jump out of the gym while hurting teams with his shooting ability and driving to the basket. He averaged 22.2 points last season along with a 3.6 rebounds per game average.
3. Connor Robinson has been near the top of the player rankings for the past three years. He’s a top-notch scorer for the Tigers while helping Clay County to a 49th District championship last season. Robinson is athletic and can hurt teams in many ways both offensively and defensively. He averaged 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season.
4. Jordan Akal could very well be the most athletic player in the region. He is the top returning scorer in the 13th Region after averaging 25.8 points per game last year. He’s also a lock down defender who scored a lot of his points off of his defensive play.
5. Trent Noah turned in a heck of an eighth grade season for the Black Bears. He helped guide Harlan County to a 52nd District title along with an appearance in the finals of the 13th Region Tournament. Noah averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season.
6. Ryan Davidson has one heck of a freshman season for North Laurel. He showed just how good he can be on both ends of the court. His mid-range jump shot is as good as it gets and he’s also a blocking machine on defense. Davidson averaged 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season.
7. Cameron Burnett is a scoring machine. He’s another player that could move up in the rankings as the season progresses. Burnett averaged 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season, and looks to have an even better season this winter.
8. Connor Farmer is one of the best offensive players in the 13th Region. He’s quick as lightning and has a great outside shot. He played a big role in Clay County’s run for a 49th District championship. Farmer averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
9. Tyler Cole is one of the most underrated players in the region. He came on strong late last season and helped lead Harlan County to a 52nd District championship before helping the Black Bears to a runner-up finish in the 13th Region Tournament’s title game.
10. Gavin Allen had a breakthrough season at Corbin last year, averaging 8.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He is now at Lynn Camp and ready to help guide the Wildcats to a successful season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.