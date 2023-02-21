LONDON — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds punched their ticket into the 50th District Tournament finals, and the 13th Region Tournament, by defeating Williamsburg, 77-54, during semifinal action on Monday.
The Redhounds will be playing in their 20th consecutive regional tournament after capturing their 21st win of the season, including their third against the Yellow Jackets.
“Excellent defensive effort by our guys tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Thought we guarded really well. Balance still a huge factor for our team. Five guys in double figures and one with nine. Very encouraging.”
Pietrowski’s squad turned in one of its best defensive efforts of the season, limiting Williamsburg to only three field goals in the first quarter while taking a 15-6 advantage.
The Yellow Jackets cut their deficit to eight points (30-22) at halftime after knocking down three 3-pointers but Corbin took control of the game in the final 16 minutes.
Eli Pietrowski, Trey Worley, Carter Stewart, and Marc Warren each scored four points apiece in the third quarter allowing the Redhounds to push their lead to 46-35 entering the final eight minutes of play.
Stewart added nine more points in the fourth quarter while Hayden Llewellyn added six points as Corbin (21-6) pulled away, outscoring Williamsburg, 31-19, during the period.
The Redhounds sealed the deal by hitting 14-of-17 shot attempts from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Stewart was one of five players to score in double digits for Corbin. His 16 points led the way while Llewellyn (14 points), Worley (12 points), Warren (12 points), and Brody Wells (10 points) followed. Eli Pietrowski added nine points.
Jerrod Roark led the Yellow Jackets (15-15) with 14 points while Henry Bowling finished with 12 points. Ruder Akins totaled nine points while Conner Saylor scored eight points.
“Unfortunately, our season ended tonight. I thought we missed some key opportunities tonight to really make it a game,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “We just could not overcome Corbin’s length and physicality. I’m really proud of our guys and the effort they gave us this season.
“Now, it’s time for us to focus on the off-season,” he added. “We have some guys that are hungry to get better. So we have to have an excellent off-season. Next season begins in a few weeks for us.”
Corbin will face South Laurel in Friday’s 50th District Tournament final at 7 p.m.
“Excited to punch our ticket to the Regional tournament,” Pietrowski said. “We have a tough task Friday. South plays excellent defense and can score from numerous positions.”
