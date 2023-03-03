13th Region Boys Tournament Team Rankings
1. North Laurel (23-10)
2. South Laurel (24-8)
3. Corbin (22-7)
4. Barbourville (19-10)
13th Region Tournament RPI Team Rankings
1. South Laurel .62285
2. Corbin .61764
3. North Laurel .61246
4. Barbourville .54391
13th Region Tournament Player Rankings
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
2. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
3. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
4. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
5. Matt Warren, Barbourville
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 21.8
2. Matthew Warren, Barbourville 19.4
3. Ryan Davidson, North Laurel 17.9
4. Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin 16.6
5. KT Turner, Barbourville 16.5
13th Region Individual Rebounding Leaders
(Individuals participating in tourney only)
1. Travis Scott, Barbourville 8.5
2. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel 8.5
3. Jordan Mabe, South Laurel 6.8
4. Zander Curry, Corbin 6.6
13th Region Tournament Team Offense
1. North Laurel 76.4
2. Corbin 72.3
3. Barbourville 63.3
4. South Laurel 61.7
13th Region Tournament Team Defense
1. South Laurel 49.2
2. Barbourville 55.8
3. North Laurel 57.4
13th Region tournament teams' career region tournament record
Barbourville (19-35)
Corbin (87-55)
North Laurel (17-11)
South Laurel (22-10)
