CORBIN — Williamsburg quarterback Sydney Bowen entered Friday’s Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic against Oneida, Tenn. as the reigning 13th Region Media MVP.
And with the way he performed during the Yellow Jackets’ 50-21 rout of the Indians, he could be well on his way to winning the award again.
Bowen threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns with three of those going to wideout Martin Shannon while Jayden Rainwater had a touchdown reception, and also recorded a kickoff return for a score.
Shannon also finished with six catches and 195 yards while Rainwater totaled over 90 yards.
Jerry Herron’s Yellow Jackets wasted little time establishing themselves as the better team.
Williamsburg took control early in the game by taking advantage of two Indians’ miscues.
The Yellow Jackets scored just two minutes into the contest as Bowen hit Martin Shannon for a 60-yard touchdown strike to give their team a 6-0 advantage.
Williamsburg forced Oneida, Tenn. into a turnover on the Indians’ next possession as Bowen scored from one yard out to give the Yellow Jackets a commanding 12-0 advantage.
Herron’s squad continued to dominate on its ensuing possession as Bowen and Shannon hooked up for a score for the second time in the game that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown connection while increasing Williamsburg’s lead to 18-0 with 6:52 left in the opening quarter of play.
After seeing the Yellow Jacket defense make another key stop, their offensive attack picked up where it had left off, and scored again.
Bowen’s third touchdown of the contest was a 21-yard pass to Jayden Rainwater that gave Williamsburg a 24-0 cushion with three minutes left in the opening period of play.
Oneida finally found paydirt at the 2:25 mark of the first quarter after breaking loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to cut its deficit to 24-7.
But it didn’t take Herron’s squad long to find the end zone again as Bowen and Shannon hooked up for a third touchdown, this time from 64 yards out to give the Yellow Jackets a 32-7 advantage with 6:03 left in the second quarter.
The Indians put together a drive on their ensuing possession and scored from one yard out to cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 32-14 with 3:45 remaining in the first half.
Oneida didn’t get to celebrate long, though.
Rainwater scored 22 seconds later after returning the kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown that pushed Williamsburg’s lead to 24 points at 38-14.
The Yellow Jackets were able to find the end zone one final time in the first half with Bowen scrambling for a 12-yard score to give his team a 44-14 cushion at halftime.
Bowen threw for four touchdowns and ran for two scores during the game’s first 14 minutes.
Bowen’s fifth touchdown pass of the game, and third to Shannon, to open the second half, set off the running clock while increasing the Yellow Jackets’ advantage to 50-14.
The Indians scored their lone touchdown of the contest with 5:02 left in the game after throwing for a 21-yard touchdown pass to make the final score, 50-21.
Williamsburg will be back in action Friday on the road against Middlesboro.
