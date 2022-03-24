WILLIAMSBURG — Junior Drew Damron allowed only one hit during Williamsburg’s 15-0 win over Lynn Camp on Thursday.
Damon tossed four innings, striking out four batters while allowing only one base runner during the 15-run blowout victory. He also turned in a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while scoring twice.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) took advantage of eight errors committed by the Wildcats while finishing with nine hits, and eight walks.
Williamsburg scored two runs in the first and second innings before adding eight runs in the third inning and three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Eighth-grader Henry Bowling turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Sydney Bowen led the Yellow Jackets with four RBI while finishing with two hits and two runs scored.
Freshman Bradyn Hopkins had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Austin Rice delivered a hit and scored once. Isaiah Sizemore scored once and drove in a run while John Davis drove in a run and scored twice. Landon Walker also scored twice in the win.
Williamsburg will be back in action Tuesday at home against Jackson County. No start time has been released on the game against the Generals.
