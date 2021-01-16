CORBIN — Corbin’s trio of Kallie Housley, Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart continue to show they’re three of the best players in the 13th Region.
They combined to score 55 points with 19 of those coming in the fourth quarter during Saturday’s 70-64 win over Pulaski County.
The Lady Maroons trailed 25-16 at the end of the first quarter but the Lady Redhounds (5-1) held a slim 38-37 lead at halftime before seeing Pulaski County take a 51-49 advantage into the fourth quarter.
That’s when Housley and Stewart took over. Housley scored 10 of her game-high 22 points during the final eight minutes while Stewart added seven of her 19 points during the fourth quarter as Corbin rallied for the six-point win. Bailey Stewart finished 14 points.
Shelby Stewart had the hot hand in the first quarter scoring 11 points while Kaila Stidham scored five of her six points during the period.
Corbin will be back in action Monday on the road against Pineville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.