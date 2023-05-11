HARLAN — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets held a slim 3-2 advantage entering the bottom of the sixth inning before Harlan County rallied to score four runs to pick up a 6-3 win on Thursday.
The loss is the Yellow Jackets’ (13-16) third in a row while Harlan County improved to 15-11.
Jonah Swanner led the Black Bears with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored while Alex Creech finished with two hits and two RBI.
Tristan Cooper started the game, going 3 1/3 of an inning while allowing six hits and one earned run. He finished with three strikeouts.
Creech got the win, pitching the final 3 2/3 of an inning while allowing five hits and an earned run. He struck out three batters.
Brayden Hopkins led Williamsburg with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Casey Kysar delivered two hits, and an RBI.
Henry Bowling drove in a run while finishing with a hit and a run scored.
Isaiah Sizemore had two hits along with John Davis while Sydney Bowen and Connor Faulkner each finished with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.