After a disappointing loss to Bell County on Monday night, eyes were on the Corbin Lady Redhounds to see how they would respond after snapping their 10-game win streak.
On Tuesday, the Lady Redhounds came out flat once again, this time against the Whitley County Lady Colonels in a district game, in which they found themselves down at the half.
But, a big third quarter from Isaac Wilson’s squad proved to be all the difference as Corbin stormed back to take the lead in the fourth and come away with the 67-63 win.
Wilson said that the problem with his team for six quarters was that they were not playing Corbin basketball, and were letting missed shots affect their play too much.
“The biggest thing was getting back to playing like we did during our win streak. We played so timid at times tonight and we were not seeing the ball go in the hole as much as we wanted and it was affecting us in all aspects of the game,” said Wilson. “In the third quarter, we quit playing timid and we got back to our style of basketball. We hit a few shots and that bled into all other parts of the game.”
The Lady Redhounds had a trio of players who led them on Tuesday night. Shelby Stewart finished the game with a team-high 21 points. Kallie Housley scored 18, and Darcie Anderson came in with 11.
Wilson said that his team started playing better when they started sharing the ball more, which has been their style of play all season.
“We had to get back to looking to share the basketball more. We struggled scoring when we would shoot off of one or two passes. The ball was only seeing one side of the floor,” said Wilson. “I wanted us to get more touches and try to fan it out to get our teammates involved. The ball has to see both sides of the floor. When we started doing that we played much better offensively.”
Whitley County opened the game with a 16-15 lead, knocking down five three-pointers in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 32-25 in the second behind five points from Marissa Douglas.
The turning point in the game came in the third quarter. Shelby Stewart scored 16 of her 21 points in the period, including connecting on three shots from behind the arc. Anderson and Bailey Stewart also knocked down three-pointers, putting Corbin ahead 49-45 after three.
Whitley County struggled to get the game back even thanks in large part to the Lady Redhounds’ sharp shooting in the fourth quarter. The Lady Colonels sent Corbin to the line in hopes to regaining the lead, but he Lady Redhounds went 12-of-15 from the charity stripe to seal the 67-63 lead down the stretch.
Whitley County Coach Sean Pigman said his team gave a great effort to rally late in the game, but just couldn’t connect on a big shot when they needed it the most.
“We battled back after getting down in the third and again in the fourth. We just didn’t make big shots or get big breaks at the right time,” said Pigman. “I was super proud of how our kids competed, we just came up a couple of baskets short. They are ready to get back in the gym and get back to work tomorrow.”
Corbin 67, Whitley County 63
Corbin 15 10 24 18 - 67
Whitley County 16 16 13 18 - 63
Corbin (67) - Shelby Stewart 21, Housley 18, Anderson 11, Bailey Stewart 7, Reagan Walker 3, Kalia Stidham 2, Lauren Faulkner 5
Whitley County (63) - Douglass 20, Martina Ahumada 12, Chelsey Logan 7, Taylor Rice 6, Bailey Brown 5, Kylee Brown 3, Kaytlyn Collier 8, Jonna Rice 2
