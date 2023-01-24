CORBIN — It was a tale of two halves when Corbin and 50th District foe Williamsburg tipped off against each other on Tuesday.

The defending 13th Region champion Lady Redhounds trailed, 23-22, at halftime before outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets, 40-12, in the second half to pick up a 62-35 win.

Corbin improved to 15-5 overall, and 5-0 against 50th District opponents in the win while Williamsburg fell to 7-10, and 0-4.

Kallie Housley came up huge in the win, tallying 16 points while nailing six 3-pointers. Darcie Anderson followed with 13 points while Kylie Clem added 10 points.

It looked as if Corbin was going to rout the Lady Yellow Jackets early by taking an 18-3 lead into the second quarter.

Williamsburg responded with a 21-5, run in the second quarter to take a slim, 24-23, advantage into the locker room at halftime.

Corbin came out on fire in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets, 37-4, while entering the fourth quarter with a 60-28 advantage.

Housley scored 9 points during the period while Anderson and Clem each had eight points apiece.

Allie Wilson led Williamsburg with 10 points while Madisyn Hopkins added seven points.

