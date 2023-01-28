BARBOURVILLE — Jerrod Roark’s 21-point scoring effort played a big part in Williamsburg’s 79-57 win over Knox Central on Friday.
Ahead by only four points (36-32) at halftime, Williamsburg broke open the game in the second half, outscoring the Panthers, 43-25.
Ryder Akins also scored in double figures for Williamsburg (10-9), finishing with 14 points, while Conner Lay had 14 as well.
“We had to overcome a slow start on the road tonight, but we are thankful to pick up another win,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “I think that's maybe the first time Williamsburg has won at Knox Central.
“I’m proud of how our our guys locked in defensively,” he added. “We got down early, but we kept our composure and battled back. Ultimately, that’s what you want to see. Tonight’s result was a total group effort. We got solid contributions from a lot of our guys.”
“Our young group has to continue to fight and compete on every possession,” he continued. “At times, we do some really special things on the court. Then at times, our youth catches up to us. However, we are excited about what we are doing and believe our best basketball is in front of us.”
Brayden Mills led the Panthers (3-19) with 15 points while Austin Bargo added 12 points.
