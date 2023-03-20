WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets used a three-run fifth inning to pull away, and defeat Harlan, 9-6, on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) used a 3-for-3 effort by Sydney Bowen to get past the Green Dragons.

Bowen also drove in three runs, and scored three times.

John Davis went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Landon Walker had two hits, and one run scored.

Hayden Kleinert had a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored while Henry Bowling collected two hits.

Drew Damron had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Casey Kysar had a hit, and an RBI.

Isaiah Sizemore finished with a hit.

“It was a good win for us,” Hopkins said. “I am proud of our crew and the fight they showed. We played a little sloppy, I thought, and made some errors that we haven’t made in the last couple of games but the boys didn’t lay down.

“I thought we struggled at the plate a little but we are only a few games in,” he added. “I expect it to all come together as we get some more games under our belt.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you