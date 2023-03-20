WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets used a three-run fifth inning to pull away, and defeat Harlan, 9-6, on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0) used a 3-for-3 effort by Sydney Bowen to get past the Green Dragons.
Bowen also drove in three runs, and scored three times.
John Davis went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Landon Walker had two hits, and one run scored.
Hayden Kleinert had a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored while Henry Bowling collected two hits.
Drew Damron had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Casey Kysar had a hit, and an RBI.
Isaiah Sizemore finished with a hit.
“It was a good win for us,” Hopkins said. “I am proud of our crew and the fight they showed. We played a little sloppy, I thought, and made some errors that we haven’t made in the last couple of games but the boys didn’t lay down.
“I thought we struggled at the plate a little but we are only a few games in,” he added. “I expect it to all come together as we get some more games under our belt.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.