LONDON — Three and counting.
Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds captured their third consecutive 49th District Tournament championship on Wednesday but it wasn’t easy.
Corbin and North Laurel battled For 43 minutes before either team scored but once the Redhounds found the back of the net, the floodgates opened as Cima’s squad recorded a hard fought 5-0 win.
“North really denied us space in their third and kept the game 0-0 in the first half,” Corbin coach Armando Cima said. “They are smart players who are well-coached. That took discipline with the pressure we were putting on them. At the half, we talked about strategies to beat their block and once we were able to break the deadlock, the game opened up.”
Corbin (14-4) was led by Tournament Offensive MVP Jose Torres, who scored three goals in the win while North Laurel keeper Henry Chappell, who was named Tournament Defensive MVP, kept his team in the match throughout the contest.
Both Corbin and North Laurel will advance to next week’s 13th Region Tournament with the Redhounds looking to win their second region title in a row and fourth during the past five years.
Jaguar coach David Broyles said he’s pleased with his team’s effort despite the loss, and his players will now focus on next week’s region tourney.
“I felt we came out focused tonight and played well in the first half,” he said. “We pressured the ball and defended well. We had several offensive opportunities, especially in the second half but just couldn’t find the back of the net. We will regroup and get ready for region next week.”
Both teams’ defensive play stepped up in the first half with the game going into halftime scoreless.
Torres took a pass from Aden Cima early in the second half and scored to give Corbin a 1-0 lead during the 43rd minute.
Aden Cima assisted on another goal two minutes later as Noah Bonnell found the back of the net to increase his team’s lead to 2-0.
The Redhounds were able to pull away after Bonnell’s goal as Brendan Barajas scored on a free kick from 20 yards out during the 52nd minute while Torres added his second goal (assist by Gabriel Canineu) during the 60th minute as Corbin’s lead grew to 4-0.
Torres put the final touches on the win during the 76th minute by taking a pass from Barajas and scoring to give the Redhounds a five-goal win.
“I thought for our part we moved the ball really well, controlled the moments of transition and won most of the 50/50s to our possession,” Coach Cima said. “I think if we had focused on setting ourselves for second balls in and around their box, we would have won the first half instead of drawing it.
“All in all it was a good match that offered us an opportunity to grow and improve as a team,” he added. “We need those challenges to refine the process we go through to sort out the problems teams will present for us. So I'm very happy with the way the match went, not just the result, but the whole experience was beneficial to these boys.”
49th District All-Tournament Team
South Laurel — Eli Buckles
South Laurel — Jacob Parman
Whitley County — Donnie Stephens
Whitley County — Canyon Freels
North Laurel — Grant Abner
North Laurel — Kristopher Hagan
North Laurel — Brayden Cassidy
Corbin — Austin Wise
Corbin— Gabriel Canineu
Corbin — Chesney Jacobs
Corbin — Jacob Moses
Defensive MVP — North Laurel’s goalie Henry Chappell
Offensive MVP — Corbin’s Jose Torres
