MIDDLESBORO — South Laurel continued its winning ways on Thursday, cruising to an easy 9-0 victory over Middlesboro on Thursday.
Belle Dotson led the way with three goals while Ashlyn Davis added two goals in the win.
The win improved the Lady Cardinals to 9-3-1 and 7-0 against 13th Region teams this season.
Senior Rachel Hicks got South Laurel on the scoreboard quickly, connecting with a shot that hit the back of the net during the 19th minute.
Belle Dotson followed by scoring three consecutive goals during the 25th, 35th, and 38th minutes to increase the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 4-0 at halftime.
Ashlyn Davis scored South Laurel’s first two goals of the second half to increase the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 6-0 while Ella Rison, Jayden Fields, and Rachel Martin added goals during the final 12 minutes to secure the win.
