CORBIN — Lauren Petrey’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats lived up to their preseason hype by overcoming a two-set deficit while defeating the 51st District’s reigning champs, Knox Central, in come-from-behind fashion.
The Lady Panthers won the first two sets (25-22, and 26-24), and look to be in cruise control, before seeing Lynn Camp reel off three consecutive set wins (25-15, 25-17, and 15-8) to pick up the impressive victory.
The win marked the first time the Lady Wildcats have defeated their district rival since Sept. 2015, snapping a 10-game losing skid against Barbara Gregory’s team.
Lynn Camp wasted little time jumping out of the gate against their 51st District counterparts.
The Lady Wildcats scored early and often behind Alexis Blankenship serving and built a 10-3 advantage before seeing Knox Central slowly get back into the match.
After falling behind 13-6, the Lady Panthers began to take advantage of Lynn Camp’s unforced errors and found themselves only trailing, 13-10.
The Lady Wildcats’ lead grew to 17-13 before seeing Knox Central take control of the first set.
The Lady Panthers reeled off seven straight points to build a 19-17 lead before outscoring Lynn Camp the remainder of the set, 6-5, to pick up the 25-22 first-set win.
The Lady Wildcats didn’t seemed faze going into the second set by taking an early 5-3 advantage but unforced errors led to their downfall once again.
Knox Central was able to take advantage of Lynn Camp’s miscues to take a 14-12 lead.
The Lady Panthers’ netplay also played a big role in their success as Knox Central’s lead grew to 20-14.
The Lady Wildcats managed to fight back and cut their deficit to 23-21 before seeing the Lady Panthers take a 2-0 lead after winning the second set, 26-24.
Lynn Camp came out red hot once again to begin the third set, this time take an 8-3 advantage as Alexis Lowe and Scarlett Wilson took control at the net.
The Lady Wildcats lead to 11-6 before seeing them score five consecutive points while Wilson was serving to build a commanding 16-8 advantage.
An ace by Shanna Lewis combined with a point from Julia Shepherd allowed Lynn Camp to close the set out with a 9-7 run to win, 25-15.
Petrey’s Lady Wildcats continued to play well during the fourth set. They jumped out to a 4-1 edge behind a kill from Blankenship before seeing Knox Central recover to take a 7-4 advantage.
Lynn Camp reeled off six consecutive points to regain a 10-7 lead and used a 7-0 run behind the serving of Brandi Makeehan to claim a commanding, 17-8 advantage.
The Lady Wildcats were able to withstand a late run by the Lady Panthers and force a fifth set with a 25-17 victory.
Petrey’s Lady Wildcats jumped out to an early 5-1 advantage in the final set of play with Blankenship scoring a point while Natalie Fanella’s serving kept Knox Central off-balanced as Lynn Camp managed to build a comfortable 8-1 lead.
The Lady Panthers didn't fold, though.
They continued to play hard and cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 11-7 before seeing Lynn Camp wrap up the stunning victory.
A complete story on Lynn Camp’s win will appear in Thursday’s edition of the Times-Tribune.
