LONDON — For close to three quarters, the matchup between two of the state’s top five teams lived up to the hype.
But then came the fourth quarter.
No. 5 ranked North Laurel outscored a gassed No. 3 ranked Pulaski County squad, 27-9, during the game’s final eight minutes, while ending the contest with a 19-2 run to hand the Maroons their first loss of the season with an 82-54 blowout victory.
“This was a great environment tonight, and a great win for us,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “Pulaski County is a very good team, and I appreciate them coming here to play.”
Both teams took each other’s best punches during the first two quarters but Clay Sizemore’s last-second 3-pointer right before the half gave North Laurel a 36-30 edge entering the locker room.
He then opened the third quarter with another 3-pointer that gave the Jaguars some breathing room at nine points that they would never relinquish.
Sizemore finished the game with six 3-pointers and 18 points with each one seeming to come at a key moment of the game.
“He hit that runner right before halftime that was big,” Valentine said. “He’s worked on that runner all summer long. He asked if he could shoot the runner and I told him as long as he could make it. I knew exactly what he was doing when he started going left. He hits timely shots for us.”
North Laurel took a 55-45 advantage into the fourth quarter but Pulaski County’s Caleb Sloan tried to keep his team in the contest. His 3-pointer with 5:17 remaining cut the Maroons’ deficit to 59-50 but that’s when the flood gates opened.
A basket by Ryan Davidson and two free throws by Reed Sheppard gave the Jaguars a 63-50 edge while Pulaski County followed with two more points. North Laurel preceded with a 19-2 run during the final four and a half minutes to cruise to the win.
“We wanted to run and we wanted to run early but we just got tired,” Valentine said. “Maybe the environment got to us a little bit. I think both teams were sucking wind. We were able to turn them over, and we started running and pushing it more.”
Sheppard scored 10 of his game-high 29 points during the fourth quarter while Davidson scored nine of his 25 points during the period. Sizemore added two more 3-pointers while Caden Harris added a basket to put the finishing touches on the victory.
Gavin Stevens led the Maroons with 16 points. He did most of his damage in the second quarter, scoring nine points. Cayden Lancaster and Zach Travis each finished with 10 points apiece.
The Jaguars will be back in action Friday at BB&T Arena to take on No. 6 ranked Covington Catholic. The game will mark the 10th time North Laurel has taken on a Top 25 team this season.
“That’s why you do it,” Valentine said of his team’s tough slate this season. “You never know how it’s going to go in district and region. You try to put your guys in as many positions as you can and simulate things to prepare you. Things don’t get any easier with a game against Covington Catholic on Friday.”
Pulaski County will travel to play Southwestern Friday.
North Laurel 82, Pulaski County 54
Pulaski County 16 14 15 9 54
North Laurel 18 18 19 27 82
Pulaski County (54) — Dugger 3, Williams 2, Stevens 16, Lancaster 10, Travis 10, Sloan 13.
North Laurel (82) — Sheppard 29, Sizemore 18, Brock 6, Davidson 25, Harris 4.
