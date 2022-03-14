CORBIN — Lynn Camp opened its season in fine fashion on Monday, delivering 13 hits during the Lady Wildcats’ 12-1, five-inning win, over Bell County.
It took Lynn Camp (1-0) four innings to get its bats going but once it did, the Lady Wildcats never looked back, scoring a run apiece in the first and third innings before exploding for six runs in the fourth inning while adding four more in the fifth inning.
“We came out and played good defense and Halle Mills pitched a great game in the circle,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “It took a few innings for our bats to come alive, but once we got our timing down, we started getting base hits. Gabby Carollo, Hanah Lay, and Livy Dozier had some really big hits that produced some runs. Hopefully the girls got their first game jitters out of the way and come out hot the next game.”
Seven different players got a hit for Lynn Camp with Hannah Lay leading the way at the plate going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Gabby Carollo posted a 2-for-4 effort, driving in a game-high four runs while scoring twice. Livy Dozier delivered two hits and two RBI while Halle Mills collected two hits and scored twice. Charity Steele finished with a hit and two RBI while Jorja Carnes had a hit and scored twice.
Mills picked up the win in the circle, tossing all five innings, surrendering only one run (not earned), and four hits while striking out nine batters.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at home at 2 p.m. against Jackson County.
