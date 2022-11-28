After putting up a 16-14 record last season, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are looking to accomplish big things this season. The Jackets are now being coached by Anthony Hibbard.
"First, we have to understand that this is not a 'me' thing. I am just a piece of the puzzle like everyone else," Hibbard said. "We want to play for each other, our families, and our community. Once our guys figure out that this thing is bigger than just one individual, that is when special things will happen."
With senior Connor Lay and sophomore Jerrod Roark, along with seventh grader Ryder Akins, Hibbard is looking to make some big moves this season.
"We believe we have one of the best guards in the state of Kentucky in the (Class of 2025) in Jerrod Roark," Hibbard expressed. "Jerrod has had a phenomenal Spring and Summer and has put in a tremendous amount of work. We believe this season will be a breakout season for him."
In his last year at Williamsburg, Lay is naturally looked to as a leader.
"Connor Lay is a senior that will definitely help us," Hibbard said. "We are looking for Connor to help lead us vocally and physically. He is a physical presence and a very underrated shooter.
"We are also looking for (7th Grader) Ryder Akins to make an immediate impact at the varsity level. We think he will surprise a lot of people this season," the coach continued.
Hibbard looks for some more underclassmen to shine as well.
"Sophomores Andrew Smith and Conner Saylor, and freshman Henry Bowling have made huge strides this spring and summer. We are looking for these guys to make an immediate impact," he said.
Hibbard expects his older players to help lead the team when coming into adversity.
"We are definitely looking for some of our older guys to step up and help lead the charge with everything that we are trying to implement," Hibbard said. "From everything off the court to everything on the court, we want our guys to take ownership and lead in a manner that makes people want to be included. We are already seeing with some of our guys and that's really exciting."
Hibbard wants his team to stay humble, and be thankful they can play the game they love together.
"We do not really talk about goals. One thing that we do say is, 'When things go bad, we go to work. When things go good, we go to work.' The ball doesn't bounce your way sometimes. That's life," he added. "We want to control what we can control. We want our guys to be thankful for another opportunity to be together and play the game that we love. At the end of the day, we just want to get in the way of a couple of teams."
Coach Hibbard would like to surprise the 13th Region with the team's excellence this season.
"Overall, we want to put a product on the floor that is selfless and tough. We had a really productive summer, and we are looking forward to putting it all together this season," he added. "We got some guys that have been putting in a tremendous amount of work on the court and in the weight room and we are excited about tipping it up. There are a lot of unknowns about our team, and that is to be expected, especially with new faces (coaches and players). However, we hope we can establish ourselves as one of the hardest working teams and the biggest surprise in the 13th Region."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.