With a new coach in Eric Swords, the Whitley County Colonels are looking to surprise many with a talented roster.
Last season, the Colonels finished with a 13-16 mark on the year. Whitley County is one of those teams that you cannot just count out. They will compete with the best of them.
This season, Swords has some big expectations out of his group — one being to bring home the first district title in 42 years.
"Our main goal is to make it to the region tournament," Swords said. "Once we get into position for that, we will talk about having the chance to win the first district title."
Whitley County has one of the deepest rotations in the region, and Swords believes that will help him in key areas throughout the season.
"It will come down to how much we share the ball," Swords said. "There will be a lot of guys who play this year, and we will need energy on defense as well."
The Colonels will be returning an experienced group this year, including the team's top three leading scorers. Brayden Mahan led the team last year with 15.1 points per game, while Ashton Reynolds added 14.3 per game, and Jamie Fuson added 10.6 points per game.
"Nine out of the 10 players in our rotation are juniors or seniors," Swords said. "A lot of them have played since they have been freshman."
Whitley County has gone through a lot of changes in the past four years, coaching changes every year among them.
"I am the fourth coach in four years for them. We are just trying to click where we need to," Swords added. "They are buying into the way we want to play; I think it is a perfect fit. We are very versatile on both ends of the ball."
With having such a mature group, Coach Swords will be expecting his seniors to step up to the plate this season.
"I really need them to communicate, and be leaders on the floor," he said. "They have made good steps, but we need to be more vocal on the floor."
This season, like just about every other season, the 50th District will be one of the hardest to make it out of. Including Williamsburg, Corbin and South Laurel as well as Whitley County, the competition is elite.
Swords has put together a schedule this year that will challenge his players to get better before the post season.
"Our schedule is tough," the coach stated. "We will go down to Florida to play good teams down there, and we will also play in the Cumberland Falls Classic. In the 50th District, if you don't play the hard games, you will not be giving yourself a chance to even make it out of the tournament. I feel like playing the teams with a lot of talent will benefit us come the postseason."
Whitley County is currently set to tip the season off against Middlesboro on November 29.
