With her first year as head coach, Emily Downey is looking to see a lot of passion coming from her girls.
Last season, the Lady Jackets went 8-20 on the season but do not let the record fool you. Williamsburg went and competed every game.
"We are very young; we have some returning, along with our middle schoolers playing up," Downey said. "We are trying to build off that. I want to see the same kind of heart I see the girls display in practices, on the court this year.
Six out of 13 players on the Williamsburg squad are middle schoolers. Coach Downey is aware that she will need to be patient with herself this season.
"One thing we have worked on is that giving 110% is a must," she added. "We are asking a lot out of the younger group because playing varsity basketball comes with a lot of demands."
The Lady Jackets will play a tough schedule this season, but Coach Downey feels that her girls are ready for it.
"We have improved a lot during the season. I ask them to compete and give all they can when on the court," she added. "I do feel like we are headed in the right direction to compete."
Though a young group, Coach Downey has high expectations for the team and for key players this season.
"Senior Zoie Brown will play a key role this season. We also have Alexis Wilson, who is our junior," she said. "But I know that all the girls can bring individual key factors to play this season; we just have to play together."
Coach Downey has been motivating her girls, on and off the court, knowing that being in a tough district will be hard.
"One thing I am trying to motivate my girls toward, is to stay positive and play hard," Downey added. "I believe we can compete, if they put in the extra work. I know we can compete in the future."
Though Downey has not been head coach before, she has been part of the program for five years, so she knows what these girls can do.
"I am very excited to get the year started," she added, "and I am excited to share the love of the game with them."
Williamsburg is set to kick off their season against Middlesboro on November 29.
