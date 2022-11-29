Returning with a very talented group this season, including senior Hayden Llewellyn, Tony Pietrowski's Corbin Redhounds are looking to make a deep postseason run this year.
But in order to do that, Corbin will have to face some obstacles early on in the season.
"One of the biggest obstacles we face, is not having a majority of our kids due to a deep run in football," Coach Pietrowski said. "Once we get them back, we will use the majority of December to really figure out who we are, and who can play in what position, and what kind of style we can play. We will have to be patient in that regard."
The Redhounds are coming off a 22-9 season that included a 50th District runner-up effort before falling to Bell County in the 13th Region Quarter-Finals.
Llewellyn (21.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game) will be returning along with Brody Wells (13.6, 6.9) and Carter Stewart (11.2, 3.0).
Llewellyn has gained lots of traction in the 13th Region after coming from Jellico, Tennessee, his sophomore year.
"Hayden has been with us for three years now, and this season I need leadership from him," Pietrowski said. "He has been with us for three years now, and I think he understands what we expect on both sides of the ball. He is a high-volume scorer at all three levels."
Llewellyn put up and impressive scoring season last year — Knocking down 68-184 -point goals and averaging 21.8 points per game. This season Pietrowski says that the senior will be a lot better defensively as well.
"I really think Hayden will stand out a lot more defensively this year," the coach said. "He has worked on his defense. I think he is a great player and will have once heck of a senior year."
The Redhounds will face lots of competition this year, from both region and non-region opponents.
"I feel like we have done a good job intertwining region teams and out-of-region teams," Pietrowski said. "I think we will see lots of different styles, and some high level teams. So we will grow from that naturally."
This season will mark Eli Pietrowski's first season as a high schooler. Last season he put up a great effort though, scoring 6.4 points per game and pulling down 1.6 rebounds per game.
"I think last year really helped Eli, playing a year at the varsity level really will help any young athlete," Coach Pietrowski stated. "He is a talented kid, he can play a lot of positions. We will be deep, and he can help us there."
The coach believes that his team will offer something unique compared to the other teams in the region this year.
"The number of kids we can play, and the amount of positions a lot of them can play will hopefully give us a chance to be different than everyone else," he said.
Coach Pietrowski knows the amount of talent in the region but he believes they need to start focusing on the 50th District first.
"South Laurel has won the 50th District the last four years, and I believe until someone knocks them off, you have to put them at the top," Pietrowski added. "They deserve that position, as Coach [Jeff] Davis has a great group of kids."
Corbin will tip off their season December 3 against West Jessamine in the Ted Cook Classic at South Laurel.
