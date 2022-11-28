New Head Coach Josh Mobley is looking for his Lynn Camp Wildcats to do some major things this season.
"This year, I want to compete," Coach Mobley said. "Wins and losses come and go, but I want to compete every game. I want to teach them how to win, they have not had the most success lately but I want to change that."
Lynn Camp will feature a very well mixed team, with five seniors, and athletes all the way down to the 7th grade. But the coach is well prepared to deal with the youngest of athletes.
"I have coached athletes all the way up, and patience, focus, and maturity is something I have to emphasize often," he added. "The younger girls have responded well, as they hit the floor at faster pace they are learning that things are much quicker on the varsity scene."
Coach Mobley wants the girls to focus win by win, and not get too far in advance of themselves.
"Right now we are focusing day by day, each opponent as we play them; that is what we are circling," he added. "The stiffer the competition, the more we are preparing ourselves for the 13th Region."
Coach Mobley knows that whether you win or you lose, you will have to be able to learn from both.
"Wins and losses can both have things you can take away. You can always improve, stressing the importance of growing," he said. "We have to be able to get better every single game."
Lynn Camp will feature seniors Isabella Blevins, Lindsey Cox, Alissa Crumpler, Abby Mabe, and Mackenzie Owens.
The Wildcats will also have five freshman, one 8th grader, and three 7th graders, on the squad.
"I have said since day one, I want to compete every time we play. I also want to win and lose with class," Mobley said. "I have to be realistic with our goals, if we grow as we can, I do not see why we could not compete for a spot in the region tournament.
"These girls need consistency, and confidence, and with that I know we can grow," he added. "Patience is key not only for me, but for them, the fans, and the community. If we embrace that, we can become something good."
Lynn Camp will begin action November 28 against Bell County.
