Rodney Clarke's Wildcats are trying to stay confident this season — returning with some experienced players but losing some of the athletes who were key players last season.
Last year, the Wildcats put in a great 21-12 mark on the season, falling short of a district title to Knox Central. Lynn Camp proved tough to beat many times — one of those being against Corbin where they went into overtime but fell 73-71.
This year, Coach Clarke wants to accomplish something Lynn Camp has never been able to do in the past, and that is win a 51st District title. It will be a test but with other teams losing players this year, Lynn Camp is shaping up to do just that.
The Wildcats will be returning a talented roster this season including last season's top scorers, Micah Engle (23.9, 6.4), and Duane Sparks (10.9, 6.9).
Along with Engle and Sparks, the Wildcat roster will also include seniors Layne Elza, Nick Sanders, and Braxton Eads.
To prepare themselves for postseason play, the Wildcats will participate in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive, and will face Harlan in the first round of the 13th Region All 'A' Classic.
Clarke said, "We don't get caught up in the talk; we just have to do what we do. Playing our style of basketball, we are who we are because of what we do."
The coach is focusing his team on three games specifically to get good standings on the post season. He is also confident that they will be able to compete this season against some of the better programs.
"Three games are going to be key on our schedule this year," Clarke said of Knox Central, Barbourville, and Pineville. "We have to take care of business there."
Coach Clarke is aware that there will be adversity, but he believes that the squad he has will know how to adapt and overcome that.
He stated, "You will have adversity throughout each game, and all throughout the year. We will have to create that hostile environment, so that when adversity hits, they [the players] aren't like deer in the headlights."
Senior Micah Engle said, "Being the senior this year, I am having to prepare and get used to the others who are stepping in. I have been working on everything just to get better. Coach has also prepared us well to face anything that may be thrown at us."
Lynn Camp will begin their season at home by welcoming Somerset Christian School on November 29.
