Last year, Isaac Wilson's Lady Redhounds finished the season very strong, with a record of (25-7) and a 13th Region title.
The Lady Redhounds are looking to repeat this year with the same momentum they had last season. Losing four seniors will impact the program, but they are also returning many of their athletes.
Corbin has gotten used to being the ones seeking, not being the ones being hunted. Coach Wilson feels like his team is ready to take on that task and prove themselves dominant.
"This year we want to build off where we left off last season," Coach Wilson stated. "We talk about mentality every day. We have to understand the target is on our back. These last few years, we have been hunting instead of being the hunted, I think we are going to have to get used to that."
Being crowned the 13th Region champions last season was a big milestone for the Redhounds. It was the first since 2014, when they defeated Harlan County 59-40 in the championship.
Returning Kallie Housley, Darcie Anderson, Bailey Stewart, Raegan Walker, and Kylie Clem set the Lady Redhounds very well into motion to capture a repeat title.
Last season, the Lady Redhounds averaged 63.2 points per game, and shot a 41.9% from field goal range, and 33.6% from beyond the arc. The team also averaged 27.3 rebounds per game.
"I think our ball movement has been a lot better compared to last year," Wilson said. "We have been very unselfish team, and we are good defensively. We are small, but with that comes speed, and that can come up as a problem for the teams we play.
"We have 12 high schoolers, freshman to junior, and no senior on the squad," the coach continued. "All of them have been here for 4 to 5 years. The biggest thing is that they all experienced the state tournament last season."
Wilson knows that he can coach the team but in order for them to be great, he needs his players to step up and take leadership roles of their own.
"The biggest thing is the mentality needed, and knowing what it takes to win. Being a team led by players instead of coaches," he added. "Coaches lead good teams, but players lead great teams. We have multiple leaders in the locker room, with every day things that some people do not highlight but make a great program."
Coach Wilson says that the 13th Region will be tough yet again but as stated before, he believes his squad is ready for anything thrown at them. "All the teams in the 13th Region, will be returning lots of solid squads. All of which will be giving us a run for our money."
The Corbin Lady Redhounds are set to begin action November 29 against Harlan.
