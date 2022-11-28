The Whitley County Lady Colonels have had great seasons the past few years, and they are looking to keep that streak alive this season.
Last season, the Lady Colonels had a lot of ups and downs, and the wins were fairly inconsistent. The Lady Colonels finished with an even 14-14 record on the season.
The Lady Colonels did end the regular season on a high note with a win over McCreary County, but fell short to South Laurel in the opening round of district play.
This year, the Lady Colonels are looking to regroup after losing three seniors and Martina Ahumada Xirgo, who was an exchange student.
"We are definitely a work in progress," Coach Sean Pigman said, "but I think we will get better as the season progresses. So far we have been focusing on fundamentals. We have had to work on movement off the ball this season."
Coach Pigman is also aware that the 13th Region this year will be great as always, but he feels that he can compete with most.
"When you look at the 13th Region, it is as tough as it gets," Pigman said. "There is not many regions who have the amount of talent as the 13th has. It's unbelievably competitive.
"One thing that will be interesting as the year goes on will be that we have a mix of older kids and younger kids as well," he added. "It will be nice to see how the players all step up and rise to the occasion."
This year the Lady Colonels will be returning an arsenal, with Marissa Douglas leading the way. Last season Douglas led the Colonels with 12.8 points per game, and also led with five rebounds per game.
Coach Pigman also mentioned that Jonna Rice will be another key player starting for the Lady Colonels. Last season, Rice averaged three points per game.
"Marissa is one of those kids, she will be as good as she wants herself to be this season," he added. "Jonna will also have a lot of potential this season. She is very athletic, and has an immense basketball IQ."
Maddie Richardson and Michaela Barton will also assist the Lady Colonels on the offensive end.
"We are excited. I love my staff this season, and the support we have from Whitley County is great," Pigman said. "We are ready to represent our community and our school in the best way possible."
The Lady Colonels are set to begin the season November 28 against Clay County.
