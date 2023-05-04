WILLIAMSBURG — It doesn’t seem to matter who Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope puts on the pitcher’s mound, he’s almost guaranteed a dominating effort.
That was the case during Thursday’s 9-1 win over Pulaski County as Bradyn Bargo tossed a complete game while allowing nine hits and one earned run. He also struck out four batters.
The Colonels (26-3) cruised to their fifth win in a row thanks to a solid performance at the plate as well, garnering seven hits.
“Bargo was good tonight,” Shope said. “He didn’t walk a batter and scattered hits tonight. We put some guys in different positions tonight and we’re able to make plays. I love the versatility of our team.”
Grant Zehr turned in a 2-for-3 effort with two RBI and two runs scored while Hunter Wilson had two hits with an RBI.
RJ Osborne finished with a hit and two RBI while Matthew Wright had an RBI and a run scored apiece.
Mason Croley and Tyler Rose each had a hit and a run scored apiece while Andrew Stack and Sam Harp each scored a run apiece.
