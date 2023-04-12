BARBOURVILLE — Barbourville wasted no time taking command of its 51st District matchup with Lynn Camp.
The Tigers scored 11 runs in the first two innings and never looked back during their 14-4 win on Tuesday.
Barbourville (4-3) outhit the Wildcats (3-9) 13-1 while taking advantage of three errors in the win.
Pitcher Brayden Sowders got the win, allowing one hit and one earned run in three innings of work. He also struck out six batters.
The Tigers had four players finish with multiple hits and three players finish with multiple RBI in the win.
Matthew Warren led the way with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in three runs and scoring once.
Ty Clark, Kieran Pearson, and Jaxon Collins each delivered two hits and one RBI apiece while each player also scored two times apiece.
Jacob Lundy finished with a hit, two RBI and two runs scored while Connor West delivered a hit and two RBI while crossing home plate once.
Ian Agosto had Lynn Camp’s lone hit while Nick Sanders, Micah Engle, and Jayden Hoskins each drove in a run apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.