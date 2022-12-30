WILLIAMSBURG — Chris Taylor’s Barbourville Tigers captured their second win of the season over Williamsburg during Friday’s Bill Perkins Classic.
The Tigers built a 10-point first half lead, and held on to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 77-71.
The duo of Matt Warren, and Travis Scott proved to be too much for Williamsburg (7-5) as they combined to score 50 points.
Warren tossed in 26 points while Scott finished with a 24-point scoring effort. Warren was also 8-of-8 from the free-throw line while Scott was a perfect 10-of-10. Ethan Smith added 12 points in the win for Barbourville (8-5) while Ty Clark finished with seven points.
Jerrod Roark’s 26-point scoring effort led Williamsburg while Henry Bowling, Ryder Akins, and Andrew Smith each finished with 12 points apiece.
The Yellow Jackets led 18-17 after the first quarter behind Roark’s seven points while Smith, and Connor Saylor scored five points apiece.
“Obviously, not the result we wanted tonight,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “However, we are thankful and blessed to be where we are as a team. These guys are growing up right in front of us, and at times it’s tough. We understand the assignment, though. We know it’s not going to be easy. We have to stay the course and continue to work hard every day.”
Barbourville took a 40-30 lead into the locker room at halftime, outscoring Williamsburg, 23-12, as Warren scored nine points while Scott followed with seven points in the second quarter.
The Tigers wrapped up the win by knocking down 21-of-24 free throws in the second half despite seeing the Yellow Jackets outscore them, 41-37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.