Whitley County saw its five-game win streak come to an end on Thursday after dropping a hard fought 3-1 decision to Ballard.
The Colonels (12-2) were held to their lowest run total of the season while being limited to six hits.
The Bruins scored two runs in the top of the third while adding another insurance run in the top of the fifth inning, building a 3-0 cushion.
Whitley County attempted to rally with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning but it was short-lived.
The Colonels will be back in action Friday against Paducah Tilghman.
“Really good baseball game,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Had two pitchers going at it. Defense played well. Had some hard hit balls right at them. I liked how we competed at the plate. Zero strikeouts at the plate. We got better today.”
Shope’s squad was led by Shane Parker’s 2-for-3 effort at the plate. He also scored a run.
Sam Harp, Matthew Wright, Bryce Anderson, and RJ Osborne each finished with a hit apiece while Grant Zehr drove in a run.
Zehr took the loss on the mound, allowing eight hits and two earned runs in five innings of work. He also struck out six batters.
Harp tossed one and two/thirds of an inning while Trey Walton pitched a third of an inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.