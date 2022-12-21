ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA — Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels received a balanced effort in scoring during their 55-30 win over California’s Van Nuys High School during second round action of the SoCal Swish Tournament.
Nine players scored in the 25-point victory, allowing Whitley County (3-5) to snap its two-game losing skid.
“We played a nice first half on both ends of the floor,” Pigman said. “It’s nice to get a win. The girls played hard. Michaela (Barton) had a nice game offensively knocking down some threes. Jonna (Rice) did a nice job rebounding, and distributing the ball.”
Michaela Barton led the way with 12 points while Jonna Rice (nine points), Maddie Richardson (seven points), Kaytlynn Collier (six points), and Kyhlea Ray Collier (six points) followed.
