CORBIN — Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski received a steady dose of balanced scoring as his Redhounds cruised past Middlesboro on Monday with an easy 79-32 win.
The Redhounds (2-0) jumped out on the Yellow Jackets (0-4) early, taking a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back.
Four players scored in double figures in the win with Trey Worley’s 16-point scoring effort leading the way. Carter Stewart followed with 13 points while hitting two 3-pointers, and Hayden Llewellyn added 12 points. Freshman Eli Pietrowski added 10 points, capping off a day where he was offered a scholarship in football by Eastern Kentucky University.
“I thought we played with a lot of effort tonight,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We showed signs of being a good defensive team and finished possessions with rebounds. That’s encouraging. We had balance offensively as well, shared it and made a lot of good decisions. Excited to get a stretch of practices in before we play a red-hot Williamsburg team.
“We are still a work in progress,” he added. “In time I think we can be a really good team and compete for championships.”
Cayden Grigsby led Middlesboro with 17 points, finishing with four 3-pointers while three of those came in the first quarter.
The Redhounds extended their lead to 44-17 at halftime before putting the game away in the third quarter by outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 20-10.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against red-hot Williamsburg in a 50th District matchup. Middlesboro will travel to play Red Bird on Tuesday.
FRIDAY’S GAME
For a team that hadn’t practiced or played together much during the preseason, Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds looked pretty darn good Friday.
Corbin had four players score in double figures to guide the Redhounds past York Institute, 81-65.
Pietrowski’s squad knocked down seven 3-pointers as Hayden Llewellyn led the way with 18 points.
Eli Pietrowski followed with three 3-pointers, and a 15-point scoring effort while Carter Stewart had two 3-pointers, and 15 points. Brody Wells scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter while Trey Worley finished with seven points.
“Pleased with the effort level we had tonight,” Pietrowski said. “Obviously, we have a lot to work on but that will come in time. As long as we play together and continue to show that intensity level we will have a chance to be really good.
“We beat a good team tonight,” he added. “They won 26 games last season and I can see why. A few solid bigs and nice guard play. I loved our balance offense tonight. I thought Zander (Curry) had a really good game. He rebounded well and ran the team from the point guard position. This team has huge upside. We just have to continue to work towards being the best team we can be by postseason.”
Corbin built an 18-10 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. The Redhounds had leads of 37-21, and 51-41, at the end of the second and third quarters before exploding for 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Stewart scored nine points during the period while Llewellyn added seven points, and Pietrowski dished out six points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.