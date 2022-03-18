CORBIN — The Corbin Redhounds got the job done on opening day, taking out the Perry Central Commodores 11-7 at home on Thursday night.
The Redhounds used an early lead and a big fourth inning to take the four-run win against Perry Central, behind a solid performance at the plate.
Junior Jacob Baker powered the Redhounds at the plate, belting a grand slam over the left-field fence, driving in four runs. Kade Elam had a triple and two singles. Mo Carmichael finished with two singles, while Bradric Helton added a double. Hunter Upchurch and Ethan Poore both finished with a single, apiece.
Carmichael drove in two runs in the win, while Cameron Combs, Mikey Neal, Upchurch, and Helton all drove in one.
Coach Cody Philpot gave his team all the credit for the win, stating that the hard work his team has put in over the past year has paid off for them.
“It’s always good to get a win on opening day,” said Philpot. “The kids spend a lot of time working in the offseason and want to reap those rewards.”
The game was back-and-forth until nearly the final three outs. Perry Central stuck first, going up 2-0 in the top of the second innings. Corbin responded with a grand slam from Baker, putting his team ahead 4-2 in the bottom of the second.
The Commodores added another run in the top of the third and two more in the top of the fourth, extending their lead to 5-4 midway through the game. The Redhounds roared back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 9-5 lead.
With the big lead, Perry Central added two more runs in the top of the fifth, but that would not be enough. Corbin scored once in the bottom of the fifth and again in the bottom of the sixth to take the 11-7 win.
Jeremiah Gilbert started on the mound of the Redhounds. He pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing just five hits but five earned runs as well. Cruz Cima came on in relief and pitched three and one-third innings, scattering five hits and five earned runs, getting the win in the process.
Philpot said he was happy with the win, but there are still many things to work on throughout the season.
“It’s March 17, so there are plenty of things we are going to have to work on and continue to improve,” said Philpot. “But I’m proud of the way they battled and found a way to close it out.”
