HARRODSBURG — Corbin got back to its winning ways on Saturday and snapped a two-game losing skid by handing Mercer County a 4-1 loss on Saturday.
The Redhounds (5-2) fell behind 1-0 after a goal by the Titans’ Forte Bess at the 17th minute. Corbin tied the game at one apiece 17 minutes later as Sheel Patel scored a goal thanks to an assist by Kyle Webb.
Gabe Cima’s goal resulting from a direct kick pushed the Redhounds’ lead to 2-1 at halftime.
Corbin put the finishing touches on its win in the second half after goals by Brendan Barajas and Noah Bonnell (assist by Rex Norvell).
