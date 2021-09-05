1

HARRODSBURG — Corbin got back to its winning ways on Saturday and snapped a two-game losing skid by handing Mercer County a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

The Redhounds (5-2) fell behind 1-0 after a goal by the Titans’ Forte Bess at the 17th minute. Corbin tied the game at one apiece 17 minutes later as Sheel Patel scored a goal thanks to an assist by Kyle Webb.

Gabe Cima’s goal resulting from a direct kick pushed the Redhounds’ lead to 2-1 at halftime.

Corbin put the finishing touches on its win in the second half after goals by Brendan Barajas and Noah Bonnell (assist by Rex Norvell).

